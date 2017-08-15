Celtic return unlikely as Patrick Roberts in Manchester City squad

Patrick Roberts has been included in Manchester City’s squad for a training camp in Spain, all but ruling him out of a Celtic switch before their final Champions League qualifier.

The winger has been heavily linked with a return to Celtic Park but it is unlikely it will be before the Hoops face FC Astana in Wednesday’s play-off first leg. Celtic can add one new player to their squad if the player is registered before 11pm on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was been picked by Pep Guardiola in City’s 25-man travelling party for a training camp in Catalonia, the players arriving in Giorna on Monday.

Nice and Southampton have both been credited with an interest in Roberts.

Meanwhile, the club continue on their hunt to add another forward to the squad.