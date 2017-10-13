Celtic on alert as summer target Charly Musonda set for January loan

Celtic could renew their interest in Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda, after the Blues hinted that the Belgian Under-21 international would be farmed out on loan in January.

The Hoops were linked with the player, who can play as an attacking midfielder or out wide, during the summer with reports Brendan Rodgers was close to sealing a £5 million deal for Musonda.

However, as the saga wore on, a rumoured permament deal became a suggested loan move and eventually talk died down as Musonda vowed to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for a place in the first team.

But the London Evening Standard reports today that Chelsea, who believe Musonda has great potential, don’t see him as ready for regular first team action yet and are keen to loan him out so he can develop at another team.

The Blues do want to hand him a new contract says the Standard, but look likely to arrange a January loan deal for Musonda.

And that news could be music to Celtic’s ears, given their previous efforts to land Musonda - and as the Hoops did with Patrick Roberts, an 18-month loan deal could be an option.

