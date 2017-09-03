Celtic flop Nadir Ciftci causes hilarity at Plymouth Argyle

Scottish football fans were reminded of the demise of Nadir Ciftci after a tweet from his current club official account went viral.

The 25-year-old was playing for Plymouth Argyle, managed by Derek Adams, on Saturday in a 2-1 defeat to Walsall in League One.

The forward, on loan from Celtic, however, did not have a fruitful game as highlighted by Plymouth’s official Twitter account.

The tweet read: “Ball over top, Ciftci could be in...ball hits him on the back of the head! So unlucky.”

It was a moment which summed up the Turkish striker’s career since making the move from Dundee United to Celtic in 2015 for nearly £2 million. He played 26 games for the Hoops but is now on to his third loan spell away from Celtic Park.

He failed to find the net for the entirety of last season, both at Celtic and on loan at Polish top tier side Pogon Szczecin.

However, the club showed another side to the player, tweeting: “Nadir brought a whole bunch of Turkish Delight for the office this week, to say thank you for helping him settle. What a nice chap.”

The account also poked fun at their centre-back Yann Songo’o, who spent time on loan at Ross County in 2014, for being beaten in the air by a small opponent.

“Erhun Oztumer, possibly the smallest footballer I have ever seen, wins a 50/50 with Songo’o, then runs through and scores,” the tweet said.

Former St Mirren player Graham Carey netted a consolation penalty in the defeat.