Caldwell with thoroughly Scottish response to Allardyce saga

Ex-Celtic and Hibs defender Gary Caldwell perfectly captured the feeling of Scottish football fans when asked about Sam Allardyce’s exit from England.

During an interview with Sky Sports, the Wigan boss was probed for his thoughts on the FA’s decision to part-ways with their manager after Allaryce was filmed explaining how to circumvent player ownership rules.

The set-up was part of a 10-month investigation carried out by the Daily Telegraph with the aim of exposing corruption in the English game.

Caldwell, though, wasn’t fussed when asked for his opinion on the night of Allardyce’s departure.

He said: “I’m Scottish, so I don’t really care, and I hope it gives us a better chance of qualifying.”

We can’t argue with that.

