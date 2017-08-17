Brendan Rodgers: It’d be ‘absolutely amazing’ if Celtic drew Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers has said he’d welcome the challenge of taking on his old side Liverpool in the Champions League group stages.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Celtic have all but confirmed their place among Europe’s elite after hammering Astana 5-0 in the first leg of their play-off clash, while Liverpool are also expected to make it following their 2-1 win in Hoffenheim.

Rodgers managed Liverpool for over three years before his move to Parkhead and he would relish the chance to go up against them in the Champions League.

He told BT Sport: “We just want to qualify for the Champions League. Whoever we get, if we were in the same group as Liverpool it would be absolutely amazing.

“They are an incredible club, a great history, particularly in the Champions League.”

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Celtic 5 - 0 Astana