Brendan Rodgers: All the plaudits will not distract Dembele

Brendan Rodgers is confident Moussa Dembele’s head will not be turned by the praise heaped upon him by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of Celtic’s final Champions League fixture of the season at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

Dembele announced himself on the European stage with his stunning performance in the 3-3 draw between the Scottish champions and Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture at Celtic Park in September.

The 20-year-old French striker scored twice that night, part of a 17-goal haul for Celtic so far this season, and he was described as an “exceptional” talent by Guardiola yesterday.

Manchester City are just one of a clutch of leading English Premier League clubs who have been linked with a move for Dembele, while wealthy German outfit RB Leipzig are also believed to have now joined his list of potential suitors.

But Celtic manager Rodgers remains relaxed about Dembele’s situation and insists the player, who signed a four-year contract when he joined from Fulham last summer, will not allow the plaudits and attention he is attracting to distract him from his continuing development in