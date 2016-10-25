Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto dies

Carlos Alberto, the captain of Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning side, has died aged 72, his former club Santos have announced.

The defender scored one of the most memorable goals in the history of the World Cup, sealing the 4-1 win over Italy in the 1970 final in Mexico City, when he completed a brilliant team move with a powerful angled drive from the right side of the penalty area.

A statement on the official Santos website read: “Santos FC regrets the death of the idol Carlos Alberto Torres, who was 72 years old.

“He played 445 matches and scored 40 goals in the 1965 period to 1975, and is considered the best right-back in the history of Praiano Alvinegro. The club had decreed official mourning three days.”

Full-back Alberto won a total of 53 caps for Brazil and also helped both Santos and Fluminense secure domestic titles as well as enjoying a spell with New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League later in his career alongside Pele.

The cause of Alberto’s death could not immediately be confirmed.

