Billy Gilmour impresses in goalscoring Chelsea debut

Billy Gilmour continues to impress at Chelsea after netting his a goal on his debut for the club’s under-18s.

The Scottish starlet, who moved from Rangers in the summer, started against Arsenal in the Under-18 Premier League encounter which the Blues won 2-0, Gilmour adding the second with a long-range strike.

Chelsea Youth wrote on their website: “Some incisive one-touch approach play cut Arsenal open enough to allow Gilmour to strike, his 20-yarder thumped beyond Virginia and into the bottom corner to mark his debut in style.”

The 16-year-old, however, took to Twitter to rue a “shank” in the second half when presented with a clear opportunity to grab his second. He replied to a fan saying “Don’t start with that shank”.

Yet, it was performance which drew praise from Chelsea fans, excited about the Scottish prospect. One fan compared him to Chelsea’s Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, while others spoke about a star in the making.

Gilmour has also recently done some modelling for clothing brand Burberry.