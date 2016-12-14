Best Twitter responses as fans react with fury to Malky Mackay hiring

Newspaper reports from the past two days indicate it’s only a matter of time before Malky Mackay is unveiled as the new Scottish FA performance director, ending a five-month search for the replacement to Brian McClair.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Picture: Twitter

While the 44-year-old has a wealth of experience in the game, many have questioned his suitability for this administrative and strategic role.

Furthermore, fans have been left bewildered by the impending hiring someone who was at the centre of a discriminatory scandal just two years ago. Mackay found himself shunned by the game after sexist, racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic private messages, made when he was manager of Cardiff, were leaked to the press.

The SFA seem set to give the ex-Celtic centre-back a second chance, but many disagree with such a decision...

@Follow_Follow_: “Let’s not mince words re Malky Mackay: if SFA appoint him they are sending a message that Scottish football is a grubby, tone-deaf backwater.”

Picture: Twitter

@DuncMcKay: “Going to be genuinely fascinating to watch “football people” defend this appointment”

@serialsockthief: “You can’t pass Mackay’s comments off as silly, misguided “banter” @ScottishFA. You just can’t. You’ll let so many people down if you do.”

@SBienkowski: “Malky Mackay, like Brian McClair, seems like yet another baffling decision by the @ScottishFA. Short-term jobs for the boys.”

@Yossarian_sco: “Malky MacKay....ok...that’s not going to end well. Sometimes I get the feeling the SFA are just trolling us all. He’s the best candidate?”

@rosspilcher: “Lads, we can’t get Austin MacPhee. Who’s in a similar mould?”

“Malky MacKay’s name is sort of similar?”

“He’s in.”

“But those tex...”

“IN”

@CraigRWS: “If @ScottishFA do appoint Malky Mackay, any future campaigns they do against racism, sexism or homophobia will be tinged with hypocrisy.”

@Dougal_McK: “If the rumour is true, @ScottishFA to appoint Malky Mackay as performance director must be final proof Stewart Regan is out to destroy Scottish game!”

@KingotNorth1: “What has Malky Mackay ever done to suggest he is remotely qualified for this? I await Kris Boyds diatribe with interest.”

@mrewanmurray: “Malky Mackay on verge of SFA performance director job. Still not a peep from those who happily castigated Ian Cathro. Bizarre.”

@ShaughanM: “Show racism the red card. Or the position of SFA performance director. Whichever you prefer.”

@Daniel_RHughes: “It’s a disgraceful appointment and those kind of comments are not welcome in the modern world” - Donald Trump.

@digitalmediafif: “Malky Mackay deflects criticism by appointing Ron Atkinson as SFA diversity director and Stan Collymore for gender equality.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Ciftci to Dundee United | Chelsea chase Rangers kid | Hibs take US winger on trial

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook