Bayern Munich tweets to Arsenal over ‘Groundhog Day’ UCL draw

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been drawn together in the last 16 of the Champions League for the third time in five seasons.

Arsene Wenger’s side have exited the competition at the Round of 16 stage in each of the last six seasons and they’ll be favoured to do so again as they come up against the German giants.

It led to a light-hearted exchange between the two clubs on social media as Arsenal tweeted: “We’ll play @FCBayern (AGAIN!) in the last 16 of the @ChampionsLeague.”

To which Bayern Munich responded “Hello again!” along with a GIF of the actor Bill Murray in Groundhog Day.

The draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is as follows:

Man City v Monaco

Real Madrid v Napoli

Benfica v Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

FC Porto v Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid

PSG v Barcelona

Sevilla v Leicester

Ties to be played 14/15 & 21/22 February and 7/8 & 14/15 March.

