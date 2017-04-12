Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid: 100 Euro goals for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat ten-man Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern, who had thrashed English club Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate to take their place in the last eight, went in front after 26 minutes through a bullet header from Arturo Vidal. The Chile midfielder, though, wasted a chance to double the German club’s advantage in first-half stoppage time when he blasted a penalty over the crossbar after what looked a poor handball decision against Dani Carvajal.

Real were level two minutes into the second half when Ronaldo swept in a cross from Carvajal.

Bayern had to play the final 30 minutes a man down after Javi Martinez, who had only just been cautioned, tripped Ronaldo. Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli was left with little option but to shown Martinez a second yellow card followed by a red.

And Ronaldo took his tally to 100 European goals when he stabbed the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s men with it all to do in next week’s second leg at the Bernabeu.

Bayern were missing Poland forward Robert Lewandowsi because of a shoulder injury, so Thomas Muller led the attack.

Real, unbeaten so far in the Champions League this season, had to do without defenders Raphael Varane and Pepe, who suffered a double rib fracture in Saturday’s draw with city rivals Atletico. Fernandez Nacho came into the backline.