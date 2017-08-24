Barcelona close in on £138m deal for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for France forward Ousmane Dembele which would make the Borussia Dortmund player the second most expensive footballer in history, according to reports.

Various media outlets across Europe suggest a deal which could rise to €150 million (£138.4m) is on the verge of being completed and could be made official within the next 24 hours.

If the transfer goes through at that price, it would be second only to the £198m that Barcelona banked for Neymar when the Brazil striker bought his way out of his contract earlier this month and joined Paris St Germain.

Dembele joined Dortmund in May 2016 from Rennes on a five-year contract and has attracted top European suitors.