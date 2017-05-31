Arsene Wenger signs new two-year deal to stay at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract to remain as Arsenal manager, the FA Cup winners have announced.

Speculation over the Frenchman’s future has been rife in recent months but despite a backdrop of supporter unrest, he has now committed to the club with a fresh deal that will extend his reign to almost 23 years.

Wenger, 67, had come in for criticism after a run of seven defeats in 12 games saw the Gunners drop out of the Premier League title race and suffer humiliation in the Champions League as they were thrashed 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich.

But it was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he will remain in his role until at least 2019.

“Arsenal Football Club and Arsene Wenger have agreed a two-year extension to his contract as manager,” a statement on the Arsenal website read.

“Arsene and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have conducted a full review of our on and off the pitch activities to identify areas for improvement to build a sustained title challenge.”

