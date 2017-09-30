Alan Stubbs reveals unexpected Hibs/Hearts link with Tottenham

Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs has revealed that he had a heart-to-heart chat with Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino about the Easter Road side’s Scottish Cup success.

As Rotherham United manager, Stubbs took a team to play a Spurs XI in a closed-doors game, and told the Daily Record of his chat with Pochettino.

Alan Stubbs lifts the Scottish Cup after leading Hibs to victory over Rangers at Hampden. Picture: Greg Macvean

Stubbs, who ended Hibernian’s 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup, said: “When I was manager of Rotherham we got asked to play a pre-season bounce game against Tottenham at their new Enfield training ground.

“I thought it would be good to introduce myself to [Mauricio] Pochettino and there might be the possibility of bringing some of their academy players or senior players who weren’t getting a game to Rotherham on loan.

“We were all sitting in the players’ eating area after the game when Pochettino came over and thanked me for the game.

“Then he just started banging on about how fantastic it was for me to have won the Scottish Cup with Hibs.

“He then told me all his family were crowded around the TV watching it. It turns out his son Sebastiano [a sports scientist with Spurs] is a mad Hibs fan - and I mean a huge Hibs fan.

“I was totally gobsmacked, I genuinely couldn’t believe it.

“He has two sons and they had watched an Edinburgh derby once and picked a side. So Sebastiano supports Hibs and Maurizio favours Hearts.

“I went there with the intention of quizzing Pochettino. I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to expand my knowledge of the game. Instead all Pochettino wanted to do was talk about Hibs winning the Scottish Cup final.”

Stubbs spent an ill-fated five months at Rotherham before parting ways after a disastrous start to the season.