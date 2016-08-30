Aberdeen’s defence of Senior Trophy about to get under way

A new school season is under way and the draw for the National Trophy competitions has already taken place.

In the Senior Trophy, defending champions Aberdeen are in the same group as Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth & Kinross.

Lanarkshire hold the Under-15 Trophy and are in the same section as Ayrshire, Forth Valley and West Lothian. The group matches start next month and the top two from each section will progress to the knock-outs.

Draw:

Under-15 National Trophy

Group 1: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus.

Group 2: Dundee, Fife, North of Scotland.

Group 3: Ayrshire, Forth Valley, Lanarkshire, West Lothian.

Group 4: Dumfries & Galloway, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paisley.

Senior National Trophy

Group 1: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Perth & Kinross.

Group 2: Dundee, Fife, Independent Schools, North of Scotland.

Group 3: Ayrshire, Forth Valley, Lanarkshire, West Lothian.

Group 4: Dumfries & Galloway, Glasgow, Lothian, Paisley.