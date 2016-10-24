32 and counting: Sunderland remain winless with Jack Rodwell

Jack Rodwell has started 32 Premier League games since his arrival at Sunderland in a £10 million switch from Manchester City during the summer of 2014, and won none of them.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale famously went 22 league starts after his move to Tottenham from Southampton without seeing his side collect three points, while Darren Moore endured a winless run of 29 matches following promotion to the top flight with Derby.

Here is a look at Rodwell’s agonising wait for a Black Cats win.

JACK RODWELL’S PREMIER LEAGUE STARTS FOR SUNDERLAND

August 16, 2014: West Brom 2 Sunderland 2

August 24, 2014: Sunderland 1 Manchester United 1

August 30, 2014: QPR 1 Sunderland 0

September 13, 2014: Sunderland 2 Tottenham 2

September 20, 2014: Burnley 0 Sunderland 0

September 27, 2014: Sunderland 0 Swansea 0

October 25, 2014: Sunderland 0 Arsenal 2

November 29, 2014: Sunderland 0 Chelsea 0

December 3, 2014: Sunderland 1 Manchester City 4

January 1, 2015: Manchester City 3 Sunderland 2

January 17, 2015: Tottenham 2 Sunderland 1

March 3, 2015: Hull 1 Sunderland 1

March 14, 2015: Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 4

March 21, 2015: West Ham 1 Sunderland 0

April 11, 2015: Sunderland 1 Crystal Palace 4

April 25, 2015: Stoke 1 Sunderland 1

May 24, 2015: Chelsea 3 Sunderland 1

August 8, 2015: Leicester 4 Sunderland 2

August 22, 2015: Sunderland 1 Swansea 1

August 29, 2015: Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 2

December 19, 2015: Chelsea 3 Sunderland 1

December 30, 2015: Sunderland 0 Liverpool 1

March 1, 2016: Sunderland 2 Crystal Palace 2

March 5, 2016: Southampton 1 Sunderland 1

March 20, 2016: Newcastle 1 Sunderland 1

May 15, 2016: Watford 2 Sunderland 2

August 13, 2016: Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1

August 21, 2016: Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough 2

August 27, 2016: Southampton 1 Sunderland 1

September 12, 2016: Sunderland 0 Everton 3

October 15, 2016: Stoke 2 Sunderland 0

October 22, 2016: West Ham 1 Sunderland 0

In all, Rodwell’s 32 starts for the club have yielded no wins, 15 draws and 17 defeats, and contributed to just 15 points from a possible 96. However, he has fared better as a substitute, winning five, drawing five and losing 10 to help collect 20 points from a total of 60.

