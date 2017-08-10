10 interesting sport related shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

If you’re looking to see something with a sport twist, The Scotsman has got you covered. Here are ten of the best sport-related shows at this year’s Fringe.

In Conversation With… Graeme Obree

The cyclist, once described as a “genius” by Sir Chris Hoy, gives an honest insight into his career and personal life for one show only.

23 August at the New Town Theatre. 12pm-1pm.

Offside

This play tells the story of the rise, fall and gradual return of women’s football. Focusing on four characters from three different centuries, it explores the challenges faced by women who wanted nothing more than the chance to play the so-called ‘beautiful game’.

10-13, 15-20, 22-28 August at the Pleasance Courtyard. 15.40-16.40pm

Jocky Wilson Said

Grant O’Rourke plays the titular character in this reflective tale of the legendary Scottish darts player. Set in 1979 with Wilson hitchhiking across the Nevada desert, it is both funny and moving.

10-24 August at the Gilded Balloon (Rose Theatre). 15.45pm-16.45pm

The Damned United

Adapted from David Peace’s controversial work of fiction about Brian Clough’s 44 days in charge of Leeds United, The Damned United gives the audience a fascinating insight into the fragility of a football manager’s ego.

10-13, 15-21, 23-28 August at the Pleasance Courtyard. 17pm-18pm

In Conversation With… Hugh McIlvanney

The legendary Scottish writer is joined by fellow journalist Graham Spiers to talk through a career which saw him get close to some of the most legendary sports stars of all time, including George Best, Muhammed Ali and Sir Alex Ferguson.

13 August at the New Town Theatre. 12.00-1pm

1902

For years ‘1902’ dominated the psyche of Hibs fans as an omnipresent reminder of their failure to win the Scottish Cup in over a century. This play is not only about 2016, the year in which the streak was finally broken, but a lesson in never giving up hope.

11-16, 18-23, 25-28 August at the Wee Red Bar

In Conversation With… Hazel Irvine

One of the most recognisable broadcasters in British sport, Irvine talks through her experiences covering snooker, athletics and golf (among others) for the BBC across a 25-year career.

22 August at the New Town Theatre. 12.00-1pm

Dae Ye Have a Sick-Line, Ken?

This “unique game show” hosted by Derek Ball explores the fine line athletes have to straddle when it comes to doping in sports, and whether the rules in place do anywhere near enough to protection the integrity of competition.

21 August at the New Town Theatre, 13.50pm-14.50pm

A Field of Our Own

It’s not too surprising to find two separate plays about Hibernian in the wake of last year’s Scottish Cup triumph. This show, which is held inside Easter Road Stadium, looks back at the club’s roots when Irish Catholic immigrants banded together to create a football team to improve the local community.

15, 17-18, 20 August at Easter Road Stadium. Times vary.

The Giant Killers

Based on a 19th century FA Cup tie between Darwen and The Old Etonians, this play tells the story of how a group of working class footballers came together to take on the privileged members of society at a time when football was only for the elite.

10-28 August at the Gilded Balloon (Rose Theatre). 14.30-15.45pm