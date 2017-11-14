Katie Archibald in GB team for Track World Cup in Canada

Katie Archibald will be back in action at the next round of the Track World Cup in Canada next month after winning two gold medals and a silver in Manchester at the weekend.

The 23-year-old has been named in Great Britain’s squad to travel to Milton along with fellow Olympic champions Callum Skinner and Phil Hindes.

Milngavie’s Archibald will compete in the women’s endurance events alongside teenager Ellie Dickinson. The men’s endurance squad includes Ollie Wood, Chris Latham and Mark Stewart.

Skinner and Hindes will compete in the men’s sprint events with young trio Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman, with Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell racing in the women’s events.

Head coach Iain Dyer said: “Overall, I was pleased with how we performed in Manchester, it feels like momentum is building as we get further into the season and I’ll be looking to see that carry on into the coming rounds of the World Cup series.

“Katie Archibald continues with her impressive run of results, and it’s great to see the women’s endurance squad go from strength to strength.”

The third round of the World Cup takes place in Milton, Ontario, from 1-3 December.