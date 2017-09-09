Baby daughter for Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that wife Sarra has given birth to a baby girl.

Writing on Twitter, Sir Chris said Chloe Rose Carol was born at 36 weeks and weighed 4lb 14oz.

The couple already have a two-year-old son, Callum David Robert.

Sir Chris wrote: “Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! Born at 36weeks,4lbs14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well.x”

READ MORE: Sarra Hoy reveals pregnancy on TV

Lady Hoy, a lawyer, is the official ambassador of Bliss Scotland, a charity for babies born premature or sick.

Sir Chris and Sarra already have a son Callum.

She became unwell at 27 weeks while pregnant with Callum who had to be delivered early. He weighed just 2lbs 2oz when he was born in October 2014 and spent 60 days in neonatal care but is now a thriving toddler. As far as the couple know he has suffered no long-term effects from his early arrival and is “absolutely and utterly perfect”.