Scots to aim for biggest-ever scalp when England play ODI at Grange

Scotland’s cricketers will be bidding to claim their biggest international scalp yet when they entertain England next summer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board fixture list, released yesterday, confirmed that Eoin Morgan’s side will travel to Edinburgh to face the Scots in an official ODI at The Grange on 10 June. And, despite England’s ranking as fourth best 50-over side in the world, Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon claims Kyle Coetzer’s men need not feel awed.

Cannon said: “Despite never having beaten England in an ODI, Scotland has every reason to feel as confident as ever, having beaten two ICC Full Members this season.

“Only very rarely does Scotland get to host its neighbour in a one-day international so it is with great excitement that our squad can look forward to facing the Auld Enemy.”

The last meeting between the sides took place at the 2015 World Cup in New Zealand when the English won easily.

During the last encounter north of the border, at Mannofield, Aberdeen, three years ago, Scotland, although beaten, gave their rivals a fright thanks to a swashbuckling knock from Michael Leask.

Earlier this summer, Coetzer’s side claimed their first big-name scalp in a 50-over contest when they beat Sri Lanka and followed that up with an ODI victory against Zimbabwe.

Cricket Scotland expect next June’s fixture to attract a capacity crowd and Cannon added: “Tickets are likely to go very quickly so we would encourage everyone who like to support their country to buy as soon as they go on sale and recreate the ‘Hampden Roar’ at The Grange!”

As well as facing Scotland in a white-ball game, England will start a Test match on a Saturday next summer for the first time in 63 years.

The England calendar features a limited overs rematch with Australia and then a five-Test series against India.

The Saturday start – in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge on 18 August – will be England’s first since they took on South Africa at The Oval in 1955.

As expected, ther ewill be no day-night Test next year.

England’s five-match one-day international series and one-off Twenty20 against Australia will take meetings between both countries, across the formats, up to a possible 19 in just seven months following this winter’s Ashes and limited-overs series Down Under.

Number one-ranked Test side India arrive for three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals and then only their second five-match Tests series in the UK in 59 years.

Pakistan will also be in England next summer, for two Tests in late May and early June while Australia’s limited-overs tour will take place between 13 and 27 June.

There will be no immediate follow-up to England’s inaugural day-night Test – at Edgbaston last month – against opponents hailing from a time zone which would have made broadcast of floodlit matches from this country less than appealing.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison is looking forward to welcoming next summer’s opponents. He said: “A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer’s international programme. This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

“Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales – and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

“Alongside these, England’s white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019.”