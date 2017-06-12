Scotland wrap up win over Namibia and go for No 2

Scotland stepped up their World Cricket League bid by completing a 51-run win over Namibia at The Grange.

Stalled on Sunday after a Richie Berrington century had put them in command by posting 268-5, Kyle Coetzer’s men managed to finish the job efficiently.

Berrington, whose 110 was his fifth international century, said: “It’s always nice to contribute so I was pleased to get the runs.

“Batting wasn’t easy because Namibia bowled well and put us under pressure by taking a few early wickets. We had to re-build and I thought Craig Wallace did a really good job in increasing the intensity.

“That took the pressure off me and eventually we were happy with our total.

“We still had to bowl well and it was strange having to come back today and finish the job but that can always happen with the reserve day, particularly with the weather in Scotland.”

Scotland struck early when Safyaan Sharif trapped Louis van der Westhuizen lbw in the third over of the day.

A second success followed in the next over when Chris Sole induced a false stroke from Stephan Baard and Preston Mommsen took the catch at square leg.

Sole thought he had trapped the experienced Craig Williams in front two balls later but the appeal was turned down.

The batsman’s reprieve proved short-lived as he fell soon after to a superb tumbling catch by Con de Lange to give Ali Evans a wicket.

Evans was the catcher at mid-off as Sole claimed a second victim in the dangerous Jan Frylinck, who had scored a century in the Intercontinental Cup clash between the sides last week. Having reduced their rivals to 56-4, Scotland were in charge though there was a little resistance from Christi Viljoen who hit three boundaries before offering a simple return catch to Mark Watt.

Gerhard Erasmus also kept the Scots at bay, hitting 35 with two maximums, before Berrington inevitably got in on the act. Sunday’s century hero tempted another attacking stroke from Erasmus and Evans was perfectly placed to take the catch at short fine leg.

Namibia’s tail-enders hit out, No 10 Zhivago Groenewald top-scoring with a rapid 42, before Sharif’s third wicket claimed a win that boosts Scottish hopes of reaching the qualifying tournament for the 2019 World Cup. The sides now meet again when another victory will hoist the Scots into second place in the WCL table.

Berrington added: “I thought our bowlers were excellent today and it’s great to make a winning start. Hopefully we can build on it.”