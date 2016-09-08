Scotland v Hong Kong abandoned with two overs left

Scotland’s opening ODI clash with Hong Kong in Edinburgh ended in anti-climax when the match was abandoned because of darkness just two overs from the end – with the visitors 18 short of the target.

With a outcome of a rain-affected encounter hanging in the balance at the Grange, the umpires decided it was too dangerous to carry on. Now the series will be up for grabs when the sides meet at the same venue tomorriow.

The match had been slashed to 20 overs a side and Hong Kong had been on course to snatch the win in pursuit of 154 after the hosts had suffered a dose of the jitters. Scotland should have exploited Kyle Coetzer’s half century and a breezy 28 from Calum MacLeod but they became bogged down.

Hong Kong – inspired by the hard-hitting Nizikat Khan – seized the initiative.

Nizakat had been particularly savage against the pace of Ali Evans – smiting him for 16 in the fifth over. But the introduction of spinners Mark Watt and Con de Lange quietened him down.

De Lange made the first breakthrough at 59, clattering the off stump of Nizakat’s support act, Aitzaz Khan, with a superb delivery. And with his next ball, Nizakat watched in despair as it kept low and bent back the same peg.

But Hong Kong restored momentum and needed 42 from 36 balls.

Mark Watt offered Scotland a glimmer of hope by removing Babar Hayat for 26.

Hong Kong required 18 from the final two overs – but the plug was pulled.