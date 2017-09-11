Scotland announce two T2OI matches with Pakistan in Edinburgh

Scotland have announced two more glamour fixtures to their 2018 international schedule.

• READ MORE: Scots to aim for biggest-ever scalp when England play ODI at Grange

The country’s cricketers will test their wits against Pakistan in a two match T20I series in the same week that Scotland men take on England in a One Day International at The Grange.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winners will bring an array of stars to Edinburgh with Kyle Coetzer’s men hosting a full member in a T20I on home soil.

It will be the first T20I match between the countries since they faced off in the group stages of the 2007 ICC World T20 in Durban, South Africa.

Scotland opener Fraser Watts hit an impressive 46 from 35 balls, however it wasn’t enough to prevent Pakistan recording a win which propelled them towards the final of the first ever edition of ICC World T20 event.

Pakistan’s last visit to Scotland was in 2013 when they defeated Scotland by 96 runs in an ODI.

Coetzer told Cricket Scotland: “To have the opportunity to take on a hugely talented Pakistan team at home in two T20Is is wonderful news for both the players and our supporters. With these matches taking place in the same week that we host England in an ODI in Edinburgh it gives us a great chance to show how far we have come as a group in both of these formats of the game.

“It also means that having defeated Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka this year we have another great chance to take some more full member scalps. As a squad we want to test ourselves against the world’s best and in Pakistan and England we have two of the current top sides in the world coming to Scotland next summer. Along with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in 2018 the year is really starting to look like an exciting one for everyone involved in Scottish cricket”

Scotland 2018 International Schedule:

• 10 June: ODI – Scotland v England, The Grange, Edinburgh

• 12 June: 1st T2OI – Scotland v Pakistan, The Grange, Edinburgh

• 13 June: 2nd T2OI – Scotland v Pakistan, The Grange, Edinburgh