Richie Berrington hits 110 for Scots before play suspended

Richie Berrington last night stroked a sparkling century before Scotland’s bid for World Cricket League victory over Namibia was stalled by rain at The Grange.

The Clydesdale batsman’s fifth international ton propelled the Scots to 268 for five from 43 overs following a shaky start to an innings punctuated by rain interruptions.

Namibia had responded with 26-0 from 5.1 overs before a torrential downpour caused play to be suspended until this morning.

Inclement weather had frustrated the sides in last week’s Intercontinental Cup clash at Ayr and Namibian skipper Sarel Berger had little hesitation in asking the Scots to bat under grey skies.

The decision appeared justified when Matthew Cross, on 21, was caught by Johannes Smit at deep square leg off the bowling of Christi Viljoen before Kyle Coetzer followed for 15 in identical fashion just two balls later.

Two rain breaks forced the Scots to regroup and it was slow going as the Namibian bowlers seized control.

Calum MacLeod was next to go for 22 and at 80 for three Scotland’s innings was at a crossroads.

Craig Wallace helped Berrington add 71 runs for the fourth wicket with a patient 29 but it was only with the arrival of Preston Mommsen, on his international return, that the Scots suddenly found top gear.

Berrington, who found boundaries hard to come by during a watchful half-century, hit his second maximum over the rope at long-on before another six and a four in consecutive deliveries saw him accelerate into the 90s.

He was soon reaching three figures, his hundred coming from 84 balls with three boundaries and four maximums. He added two more boundaries before being bowled by a Smit full toss for a superb 110 which transformed the match.

Mommsen, pictured, out of retirement after six months, looked as if he had never been away as he moved effortlessly to 49no from 35 balls with four boundaries and one six. His effort contributed to Scotland adding 107 runs from their last ten overs.

Namibia had made a steady start to their reply before the rain returned and the Scots will need early wickets when play resumes this morning to reclaim the initiative.