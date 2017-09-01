Prestwick and Heriot’s do battle for national title

Prestwick coach Andy Tennant says his side want to be history makers for a second time in eight days when they line up against Heriot’s in the Cricket Scotland Grand Final at Meikleriggs, Paisley.

The Ayrshiremen clinched the Western Premier title for the first time last Saturday and today they can become the first team from the west to become overall national champions.

Dumfries, Uddingston, Ayr and Clydesdale (twice) have all tried and failed while five different Eastern Premier champions have taken the title.

Tennant said: “It’s a fact not lost on us that no team from the west has managed to win the Grand Final and that gives us extra motivation.

“First and foremost the guys want to do it for themselves and for the club but we’d also like to make a statement on behalf of the game in the west.

“I personally believe cricket in our region is on the up and we have a lot to be optimistic about.

“There are lots of good young players coming through at various clubs and we have our share of them at Prestwick.

“Heriot’s will present a tough challenge. They went on a great run to win their title when it looked for a long time as if Arbroath would be champions so, like us, they are a team in form.”

Heriot’s sneaked up on the rails to pip long-time pacesetters Arbroath for the Eastern crown.

And their skipper Keith Morton is determined to inspire his surprise packages into keeping up the momentum at Paisley.

Morton said: “All the boys are really looking forward to it. We’ve earned the right to be in this position and hopefully we can make the most of the opportunity.

“Here’s hoping for some good weather which will allow for a good game of cricket for those who are travelling through to watch.”

The match features two of the best young spinners in the country, both of whom topped the wicket-taking charts in their respective divisions.

Mark Watt, already an established Scotland player, claimed 33 scalps in 15 matches for Heriot’s, while Mitchell Rao, a former Under-19 cap, had 31 in 13 appearances for Prestwick.

Many observers believe the performances of the rival slow bowlers could determine the outcome.