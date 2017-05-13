Preston Mommsen and Chris Greaves set for batting battle

Two batsmen bang in form will come up against each other at Portgower Place this afternoon when Preston Mommsen and Chris Greaves head to the crease in the CSL Eastern Premiership.

Mommsen’s Mazars Grange side have won their first two league matches of 2017 and last Saturday the skipper smashed 156 not out against Carlton.

Tayside Group Forfarshire’s Greaves, the South African-born player who has turned out for Scotland A, was at the home of cricket on Tuesday playing for MCC Scotland.

In the Twenty20 event at Lords they lost the final to MCC South East, but Greaves grabbed the headlines with 106.

And today he will be back in Forfarshire colours with overseas amateur Kye Leggett coming into the side having recently arrived from Bundaberg, Australia.

Greaves said: “To play at Lord’s with some of my good friends from Scotland was a dream come true.

“Then to go out and manage to hit a century is something that will stay with me forever – great memories.”

Grange have teenage spinner Andrew Appleton coming into their side, while Dylan Budge will want to celebrate his Scotland call-up in style.

Early season table toppers Arbroath are on the road to Mannofield to play Aberdeenshire.

The visitors make one change to their XI, with Hayden Laing, the overseas amateur from South Africa, coming in for Darryl Sinclair.

Calum Howard is back for Aberdeenshire and will keep wicket.

Glenrothes have won two from two and Graham Dodds Junior comes into their side as they host SMRH.

The Edinburgh side have not won since promotion to the top flight, but defeated Musselburgh on Thursday night in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy.

Watsonians take their unbeaten record to Goldenacre to play Heriot’s.

The visitors have former Forfarshire man Aman Bailwal making his league debut while experienced campaigners Brendan O’Connell and Dewald Nel return. Heriot’s have Sean Weeeraratna in for the unavailable Steve Knox.

Goldenacre player-coach Peter Ross has paid tribute to skipper Keith Morton, who took his 100th wicket for the club last week.

“Keith is a very good captain out on the pitch and I think we work well together and have a good understanding,” Ross said. “The team spirit here is great and Keith plays a big part in that.”

Carlton have young Tom Simpson coming back into the team after 78 runs for the second XI last week as Falkland visit.

With Stuart Campbell unavailable, Harsha Cooray skippers the Fife side.