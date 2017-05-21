Poloc and Prestwick lose unbeaten records to Ayr and Uddingston

By william dick

At Cambusdoon, Poloc went down by five wickets as Ayr produced a well-timed run-chase.

Needing 268 for victory, the home side’s opening pair Neil Smith and Michael Papps put on 99 in twenty-three overs before the former was caught off the bowling of Ihtisham Malik for 51.

However, another substantial stand kept Ayr on course until New Zealander Papps, bidding for his second consecutive century in 50-over matches, fell five runs short.

Without their talismanic professional to guide the innings, Ayr might have panicked but 61 from skipper Andi McElnea eased them towards the target and a morale-boosting win.

Earlier, Jurie Snyman had top-scored for Poloc with a composed 89 while Louis Geldenhuys (41), Owais Shah (31) and Craig Young (30) all made worthwhile contributions to allow the Shawholm side to post a challenging 267-7.

Along the coast at the Henry Thow Oval, Prestwick looked to be in charge of their clash with Uddingston for much of the match.

The visitors, aiming to bounce back from their shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Meigle, were restricted to a modest 227-7.

It was a target which appeared well within the reach of the home side who kept wickets in hand and had the run-rate within manageable proportions.

However, needing just six runs from the final over, they fell agonisingly short.

Meanwhile Greenock celebrated a first win since their return to the top flight – but only after a nervy run-chase in a low-scoring thriller against Kelburne at Whitehaugh.

The match, reduced to 43 overs, only went ahead after torrential morning rain and, in treacherous batting conditions the Paisley side used up less than half their allocation.

They were in desperate trouble on 24-5 until a modest recovery saw them claw their way to 68 all out.

South African Brad Joynt top-scored with 23 while Dougie Wylie finished unbeaten on 11 after a last-wicket stand of 13.

The bowlers were firmly in charge, though, with Julian Hulbert and Neil Flack each claiming 4-25.

Any ideas of a stroll to the target were quickly dispelled as Greenock began to lose wickets at frequent intervals.

Indeed, at 50-7, the visitors looked as if they might fall short. However, Flack completed a fine all-round display with a vital 27 as Greenock squeezed home with a single wicket to spare.

A total of eight players in the match were out for ducks.

Champions Clydesdale slumped to a second consecutive defeat after Ferguslie produced a brilliant recovery to win at Titwood.

In a match reduced to just 24 overs per side, Dale put themselves in command as a rapid 33 from skipper Con de Lange and a fine 30 from youngster Angus Guy allowed them to post a challenging 133-5.

The home side were even more firmly in charge when Ferguslie lost four cheap wickets to slump to 15-4.

However, Riyaad Henry led the comeback with a hard-hitting 50 before Dave Stafford hit a brilliant 58no to complete a remarkable five-wicket win for the Paisley team.

The match between East Kilbride and Dumfries was washed-out as were all the games in the Eastern Premier.