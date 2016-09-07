Pakistan openers star in nine-wicket thrashing of England

Openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif both bludgeoned half centuries as Pakistan defeated England by nine wickets in their one-off Twenty20 international at Old Trafford last night.

Left-hander Sharjeel scored an electrifying 59 off 36 balls, while Latif made an unbeaten 59 off 42 in an unstoppable run-chase that reached 139-1 in 14.5 overs after England had been restricted to 135-7.

The openers put up a 107-run stand off 67 balls against the same England XI that lost the World Twenty20 final against the West Indies in India earlier this year.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz took 3-18 while debutant seamer Hasan Ali grabbed 2-24 as England’s big hitters – Jos Buttler (16), Ben Stokes (4) and captain Eoin Morgan (14) – were denied any chance of building real momentum.

Alex Hales (37) and Jason Roy (21) provided England a confident start of 56 off 40 deliveries. But left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (2-17) dismissed both of them in his successive overs and the seamers then tied down England’s strong middle-order.

It was Pakistan’s second victory in four days following a one-day success in Cardiff.