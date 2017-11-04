Search

New besties grab their chance

Mark Stoneman drives the ball to the boundary on his way to 85 on day one at the WACA. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Mark Stoneman drives the ball to the boundary on his way to 85 on day one at the WACA. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Share this article
0
Have your say

By David Clough

at the WACA