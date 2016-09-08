National call-up for son of Scotland great Omar Henry

South Africa and Scotland great Omar Henry’s son has become Scottish cricket’s latest recruit.

Cricket Scotland chiefs handed Riyaad Henry a representative debut in the current three-day match between Scotland A and Yorkshire 2nd XI after a tip-off from former national coach Jim Love.

The 24-year-old was born in Falkirk when his father was coming to the end of a successful ten-year stint in the country which saw him earn 62 caps.

Scotland’s head of performance Andy Tennant said: “We were aware of Riyaad’s Scottish connections and we met him a couple of weeks ago in Northampton where he is playing club cricket.

“Then we had a call from Jim Love who had seen him play for Northants 2nd XI against Yorkshire and liked what he saw. This week’s game has given us the opportunity to have a look for ourselves and we’ve been impressed.

“He is a very good all-round cricketer who bats in the top order and bowls medium pace and gets the ball to swing.”

Scotland’s senior side face Hong Kong at The Grange today in the first of two ODIs.