Joe Root says his England captaincy will be ‘instinctive’

New England Test captain Joe Root says he will be an “instinctive” captain – and has vowed to put his own “stamp” on the role.

Root outlined his blueprint for England’s future at Headingley yesterday, two days after he inherited the role from Alastair Cook.

The 26-year-old said: “I think it would be silly to not take any advice from him.

“I’m sure there are a number of players within the dressing room that I will call upon to help me on occasions but of course I’ll probably want to do things my way as well.

“I don’t think you should be scared of asking for help on occasions but for the most part I like to think I’ll be able to put my stamp on things and do things my way.”

England do not play a Test match until July, with the immediate focus on limited-overs cricket and the ultimate goal of the Champions Trophy, with England hosting the one-day tournament in June.

Asked what he would do differently, he added on BBC Radio 5 Live’s TMS: “I think the beauty of the position right now is I have plenty of time to think about that.

“I’d like to think I’d be quite instinctive, I want us to always look to win and I want us to be a tough side to play against.

“Talking too much about it now would be wrong, I think we should get to the start of the summer and start showing people how we’re going to go about it.”

Root continued: “I think it would be silly of me not to speak to people who have been in the position before...like Cooky, Straussy [England director of cricket Andrew Strauss]. I’ve obviously known Michael Vaughan for a long time and maybe a few people away from cricket to get a different perspective on things.”