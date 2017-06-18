Grange on top despite Venske’s heroics in tied game

By william dick

At Mannofield, Grange appeared to have taken complete command after reducing Shire to 18-3, professional Lesiba Ngoepe bowled for a duck by Gordon Goudie.

However, Chris Venske played a captain’s role as the home side rallied. Venske was at one stage 80no in a total of 118-5 and went on to reach a superb 107-ball century with 11 boundaries and three maximums.

He was out for 110 but his effort helped Shire post 238, giving his team a glimmer of hope and perhaps casting doubts in the minds of the Grange batsmen.

So it proved as the capital troops, needing 84 from the last 20 overs and with six wickets in hand, were only able to score 83 while losing four more wickets, none of their batsmen scoring more than 31, resulting in a tie.

Meanwhile the loss of a handful of top team regulars proved too big a handicap for Arbroath who slumped to their first defeat at Glenrothes. Skipper Marc Petrie, spin-twins Ross McLean and Craig Ramsay and hard-hitting batsman Fraser Burnett were among the absentees for the Lochlands men who were bowled out for a meagre 112 at Gilvenbank, Amir Shahzad taking 4-22.

The visitors fought back to claim six Glenrothes wickets but Ben Wilkinson hit 44 as the Fifers consolidated a mid-table position.

Elsewhere, a century from Michael Herdman helped Carlton win their Edinburgh derby with Watsonians at Grange Loan. The Australian’s unbeaten 108, featuring 12 boundaries and two maximums guided the home side to 229-8. Sonians made a solid start to their reply. However, when skipper Chayank Gosian struck twice in quick succession Carlton seized control, eventually restricting their rivals to 192-7.

Heriot’s won the second capital derby of the day, scoring 166 before dismissing SMRH for 114 at Goldenacre while Falkland remain rock-bottom after a 78-run defeat at Forfarshire.

Western Premier leaders Ferguslie continued their impressive start to the campaign as a Michael English century helped them to victory over Greenock at Meikleriggs, the total of 275-8 too good for the visitors who fell 50 runs short.

Uddingston are hot on Ferguslie’s heels after a hard-fought win at Dumfries where Ross Lyons and Bryan Clarke hit half-centuries as the visitors posted 201-7 before Dumfries were dismissed for 147.

Ayr remain in contention near the top of the table after an away win at East Kilbride. Sent in to bat, the Alloway troops posted challenging 178-8. Skipper Andi McElnea then claimed 5-21 to dismiss East Kilbride for 107.

Kelburne remain winless after a heavy eight-wicket defeat to Poloc at Whitehaugh.

Clydesdale’s hopes of a successful title defence already appear to be over after they fell to a fourth defeat of the season, this time against Prestwick at Titwood.