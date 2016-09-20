George Watson’s girls cricket team retain Women’s Scottish Cup

George Watson’s girls’ 1st XI ended the season in style by staging a successful defence of the Women’s Scottish Cup.

They beat Carlton Cricket Club in the final held at Ayr CC’s Cambusdoon ground, reaching 83 for 1 in reply to the target of 80 set by Carlton.

It is a major achievement for the school girls to win a senior-level tournament.

Winning co-captains Georgia Henderson and Sarah Bryce were presented with the trophy by Scotland wicketkeeper Lorna Jack.

The George Watson’s team, pictured, are: (back row) left to right, Nina Whitaker, Cailin Hart, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Bennett, Georgia Wylie, Bethany Mackay and Ella Bennett

Front row – Isla Innes, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Henderson, Sally Jack and Emily Tucker.