Five-star debutant Jake Ball inspires England in Bangladesh

Jake Ball described his one-day international debut as “incredible” after inspiring England to a 21-run win over Bangladesh in the series opener in Dhaka yesterday.

The 25-year-old, a late replacement for the injured Liam Plunkett, became the first England bowler to take five wickets on his 50-over bow, triggering a dramatic collapse from the hosts with figures of five for 51.

The Tigers appeared to be cruising to their victory target of 310 when reaching 271 for four in the 42nd over but, at the hands of Ball and leg-spinner Adil Rashid, lost their last six wickets for just 17 runs to be dismissed for 288.

“Difficult conditions for my first game but I really enjoyed it, playing in front of a crowd like this on debut and to get a five-for has been incredible,” the Nottinghamshire player said at the post-match presentation. “The sort of situation of the game, the last spell was about coming in and hitting it hard and trying my best for the team.”

After taking two early wickets, Ball removed Shakib Al Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain in successive balls to sway the game back in England’s favour before wrapping up the innings with the dismissal of Taskin Ahmed.

Stand-in skipper Jos Buttler heaped praise on Ball, saying: “Fantastic bowling from Jake Ball on debut, a five-for on debut is great for him, and great to continue that winning habit for us.

“Jake, to stand up on debut and bowl as he did there, was fantastic. What a find for us.”

England, having won the toss, recovered from slipping to 63 for three to post 309 for eight courtesy of Ben Stokes’ maiden ODI ton and 60 from debutant Ben Duckett, the pair sharing a 153-run fourth-wicket stand.

On Duckett, Buttler said: “It looks like we have found a player there. I think the greatest compliment you can pay him is you would never know he was on debut at all, he looked like a seasoned pro out there.

“And Stokesy, that was an unbelievable knock. Both of them showed exactly the kind of things we want to be about. At 60 for three we could have easily dug a hole for ourselves but it was a fantastic partnership.”