England’s Jos Buttler urged to keep cool in one-day decider

England head coach Trevor Bayliss hopes Jos Buttler will keep his emotions in check in the heat of the moment in future after being given an official reprimand for his angry exchange with several Bangladesh fielders on Sunday.

After being dismissed on review in the second one-day international in Dhaka, Buttler felt Bangladesh were too excessive in their celebrations and a heated confrontation ensued before umpires intervened to send the England captain on his way.

While Buttler was merely given a warning for breaching level one of the ICC’s code of conduct, his opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza and batsman Sabbir Rahman were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for their part in the incident.

However, all three were given one demerit point, as part of the ICC’s revised code of conduct which was introduced last month, and should any of them reach four, they face being handed a suspension.

Bayliss has no problems with Buttler, skipper for the three-match series in place of the absent Eoin Morgan, standing up for himself but has urged the 26-year-old not to cross the line.

Bayliss said: “He got a slap on the wrist and I am sure he will be doing his best to stay out of trouble in the future. I haven’t read the match referee’s report but the [Bangladesh players] were fined and Jos was warned for retaliating and that in itself tells a bit of a story. I think Jos wearing the captain’s hat was not going to take it lying down.

“You only have to watch some of our pre-match football matches to see the passion he has got. I have no qualms about the passion he shows. He has to be a little more careful about how he reacts.

“We have got to be on the look-out to make sure it does not distract us from the way we want to play the game and concentrating on what we do. We have spoken about it before when the Pakistan series started and there will probably be a reminder from the coach leading into the third game.

“(But) we are not going to back down from anything and certainly we have some characters in the team who will not back down.”

There was further controversy at the end of the match when the players were shaking hands as Buttler’s deputy Ben Stokes seemed to confront Tamim Iqbal.

Reports suggested the Bangladesh batsman had shoulder barged Jonny Bairstow but Bayliss said England’s vice-captain for the series was reacting to separate remarks made against the tourists.

Bayliss said: “There were some other comments made, nothing to do with the report. Stokesy to his credit was the one trying to get clarification on what they actually meant. It was not directed at him personally but he was the one standing up for his team-mates.”

The disputes took the shine off a fine 34-run victory for Bangladesh and one that sets up a potentially fiery decider at Chittagong tomorrow – although Bayliss does not think there will be any lingering bad feeling between the teams. He said: “It is a deciding game. I don’t think that incident in the last game will have too much effect. They are professional players. They have all been through it before.”

Victory for Bangladesh would seal a seventh successive series win in the 50-over format on home soil.

It would be an outstanding accomplishment for a side that were not so long ago regarded as cannon fodder for established full member nations.