CS Grand Final: Drummond exits in style as Carlton thump Dale

Majid Haq may have his detractors and critics – more off the field than on it – but, there is no denying the quality and fabric of the man, either side of the boundary rope.

The latest example came on Saturday at Grange Loan, where his Clydesdale side had been demolished by hosts Carlton by 114 runs in the Cricket Scotland Grand Final.

There was no sign of mumping and moping from the defeated skipper. Instead, he made a point of paying heartfelt tribute to his former Scotland colleague and captain Gordon Drummond, who had made his last appearance for the newly-crowned champions.

He said: “Drummo has been a fantastic player for his country and on the club stage over many years. His consistency in bowling was brilliant to witness and he was a very effective late-order batsman.

“He was a fantastic leader who got the best out of his players. I was always determined to perform at my very best while under him.”

Carlton team-mate Fraser Watts added: “Drummo has been a brilliant servant for Scotland and this club, Carlton. He has been a top player who played the game hard and was a match-winner.”

Drummond’s main contribution to the weekend’s win was to take two crucial slip catches, dismissing Richie Berrington and Con de Lange before they could get going.

His safe hands effectively ruled out any prospect of a Clydesdale fightback in their quest to chase 283.

It was another Scotland star, Ali Evans, and his pace bowling colleague Omar Ahmad who did the damage with two wickets apiece, the former making the breakthrough when he induced a false stroke from Mo Awais and Watts took the catch at third man.

Fellow opener Carl Huyser lasted little longer before edging the same bowler to the wicket-keeper. If that was bad for the Western Premier champions much worse followed when Omar struck with consecutive deliveries.

He first found the edge of Berrington’s bat and there was an action replay off the next ball when De Lange departed in the same manner.

At 29 for four, the Titwood side were in tatters and even the dark clouds gathering above failed to come to their aid, the game becoming an official contest when 20 overs of the reply had elapsed.

Haq’s demise, lbw to Omar for 25, brought Zeeshan Bashir to the middle and his breezy 36 pushed the rate along but Dale were still hopelessly behind.

Arun Pillai mopped up the tail with four wickets but not before 14-year-old Angus Guy had scored his maiden first-team half-century.

While Guy was the Glasgow side’s lone batting success, Carlton had three half-centurions in an innings full of purpose. Pillai and Watts set them on their way with a stand of 61 before Berrington joined the attack to remove the former.

However, a century partnership between Watts and Rory McCann put the capital men firmly in charge, Watts crafting a fine 73 before falling to de Lange.

McCann became the second home batsman to reach 50 before being stumped by Andrew Scobie off Bashir for 65. But the final flourish was provided by Hugo Southwell, who upstaged both his colleagues with a blistering 85 from only 54 balls.