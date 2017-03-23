Cricket Scotland: Kyle Coetzer named national team captain

Kyle Coetzer has been named as Scotland cricket captain, with Con de Lange appointed as vice-captain.

Coetzer, one of Scotland’s most experienced players, was formally announced in the role for the second time after a spell as interim-captain in the squad’s recent tour to the United Arab Emirates in January.

He was the first Scot to score a century at a global event, following a remarkable innings of 156 against Bangladesh in Nelson at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. He is one of only five Scotland players to have passed the 1,000 ODI run-mark.

Coetzer also has an impressive One Day International average of 40 since making his one day debut against England in 2008, after representing his country at all levels, captaining at U15s, U17s and U19s, where he led the team to the 2004 U19 Cricket World Cup.

Coetzer said: “It’s a great honour to lead this group of players for the second time. We’ve got a real depth in the squad and it’s the start of an exciting era. There’s been a lot of good work done behind the scenes and we’ll be looking to build on that going forward. I’m fortunate enough to inherit a settled squad and look forward to see them develop to the next level.”

Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn added: “It is great news for the team that Kyle has accepted the position of Captain for 2017. We are fortunate to have Kyle’s experience to turn to and together with Vice Captain Con de Lange the team have two fine leaders at the helm.”

Scotland announced yesterday that they would be playing two one-day international fixtures against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh this summer.

The two matches, both at the Grange, will take place on 15 and 17 June.