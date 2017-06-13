Coetzer century but Scots’ bid for world double is dashed

Scotland’s bid to complete a World Cricket League double failed as Namibia bounced back to claim a deserved and decisive triumph

Kyle Coetzer’s men had gone into battle at Raeburn Place in confident mood after their victory in the first match. But, in spite of the skipper’s century, they slid to defeat by 50 runs.

Now they will set their sights on mounting a revival against Zimbabwe at the same venue tomorrow.

Replying to Namibia’s 324 for five, the hosts could reach only 274 for nine with Coetzer making 112.

Matthew Cross gave the Scots’ pursuit instant impetus by striking four boundaries in quick succession, only to perish for 21 with the tally on 42.

There was another setback immediately as Calum MacLeod went for a big hit off only his second delivery and grimaced in disgust when he holed out in the deep.

That brought Richie Berrington in to join anchorman Coetzer.

Berrington carried on where he had left off two days previously when he notched a superb hundred.

He looked on course to make it two tons on the trot until he was given out lbw for 61, featuring three fours and a six in a partnership of 117. Scotland’s task grew even more difficult when former captain Preston Mommsen was removed for only three. He was quickly followed by Con de Lange and Craig Wallace.

Any prospect of a late revival was wrecked when Coetzer’s 122-ball vigil ended.

Earlier, the home attack were made to toil throughout the Namibian innings.

Stephan Baard and Zane Geen gave them the ideal platform with an opening stand of 124 before Safyaan Sharif made the breakthrough. He found the edge off Baard when he had reached 78 from 53 balls and keeper Cross safely took the catch.

Green was then trapped in front by Mark Watt for a more watchful 61, making it 173 for two. Every subsequent batsman made double figures, the most attractive knocks coming from Craig Williams (69 not out) and Jan Frylinck, who hit a brisk 42 before being brilliantly run out by Chris Sole.

Coetzer admitted the better team won. He said: “All in all, they outplayed us and that is tough to take. They came back at us strongly after the previous match and they kept us under pressure throughout.

“They found the boundaries early on and we let them get about 40 runs too many.The wicket slowed up a bit in the second half and they made full use of the conditions.”

On his century, Coetzer added: “It is always nice to get runs but it is always that much nicer when it leads to a victory.”