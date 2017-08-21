Carlton hold nerve to take Scottish Cup for first time

Carlton produced an inspired bowling performance to defeat Watsonians and win the Citylets Scottish Cup final for the first time at Forthill yesterday.

On a sunny afternoon in Broughty Ferry, Carlton posted 232 all out batting first, thanks to 61 from Ali Evans, 42 from Fraser Watts and 41 by Ali Shah.

In reply, Watsonians were well set thanks to some great batting by Mike Carson, who went on to make 109, but some brilliant late bowling saw Carlton win by 36 runs.

Carlton skipper Evans said: “What a day. I cannot say enough about the battling spirit this team have. We looked in trouble at times, but the guys stepped up to the mark and got over the line. I am very proud.”

The previous day in the league, Carlton had been bowled out by Watsonians for 84 and, when they lost Tom Simpson lbw to Andy McKay in the first over, they may have been fearing the worst again.

In the fifth over, Michael Herdman was caught smartly by Watsonians’ captain Ewan Chalmers off McKay’s bowling. Things got worse for the Grange Loan men when Rory McCann was caught behind by wicketkeeper Andy Hislop off the bowling of Nel to leave Carlton 30-3.

Opener Fraser Watts and Arun Pillai then batted together until the 18th over when the latter was out, caught behind off the bowling of Oli Brown to make it 61-4.

By drinks Carlton had moved on to 85-4, with former Scotland batsman Watts batting with Ali Shah.

Watts was next to fall for 42 with the score on 107-5 and, when Fraser Boyd and Angus Beattie were out cheaply, Carlton were struggling on 121-7.

In the 40th over, left-hander Shah was stumped for 41 at 154-8 but then skipper Evans and vice-captain Chayank Gosain came together.

They forged a great partnership and, in the 49th over, Evans hit consecutive sixes off McKay and brought up his 50 in the process.

He then hit another maximum and although he was out for 61 and Gosain (30) in the last over, they had hoisted their team to 232 all out.

Spinner Tom Cullen was the pick of the Watsonians bowlers with 3-40.

In reply, Watsonians got off to a good start, Carson and Brendan O’Connell putting on 80 together until the latter was caught out in the deep by Beattie off Evans’ bowling. Carson reached his half century and Watsonians passed the 100 mark before Beattie gave Carlton hope with the wicket of Ewan Chalmers.

Carson and George Munsey then moved things on and in the 38th over the former reached his century. However, a couple of balls later, Gosain had Munsey caught to make Watsonians 167-3.

Andrew Chalmers was then out to Arun Pillai caught and bowled and, when Aman Bailwal was out lbw next ball, Carlton were back into things.

Watsonians needed 62 to win from the last ten overs, but they lost their sixth wicket when Carson went for 109.

When Nel followed him with the score on 183-7, the match was starting to slip away from them.Watsonians could not find the runs needed and were 196 all out as Carlton won by 36 runs.