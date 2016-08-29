Bound for New Zealand, Beghin bows out with unbeaten century

Graeme Beghin’s skills shone through when he marked his farewell to Scotland with a century, propelling Forfarshire to victory over Grange in the decider for third place in the league.

The South African made a name for himself with his batting exploits for Edinburgh South, before being snapped up by ambitious Glenrothes and then reviving Forfarshire’s fortunes.

“That was my last knock for the team,” he said. “I am heading off to New Zealand to take the role of director of cricket of the North Shore club, where I will also coach their first grade squad. I spent the last two NZ summers out there, so I know all about the place. My time in Scotland has been – and always will be – very ­special to me.”

Beghin’s unbeaten 107 was the highlight as Forfarshire completed a seven-­wicket success.

Grange posted 196 for nine, with a half-ton from Alex Baum. Then Beghin grabbed the Forthill limelight as the home troops cruised to the target with 16 overs to spare.

With the title already in the bag, Carlton embarked on a celebration party. There was no slackening off as records tumbled at the expense of rele­gated Stoneywood-Dyce.

Carlton’s 388 for five was a competition best, all the more remarkable after they had been 14 for two.

Rory McCann (75) and Gordon Drummond (81) lit the blue touch paper – with Mario Olivier (105 not out) and Hugo Southwell (94 not out) providing the real fireworks.

Their stand was worth 195 before Cheeky Gosain grabbed a six-wicket haul to send Stoneywood-Dyce sliding to 163 all out.

Arbroath’s inconsistent season reached a shaky end with defeat by Aberdeenshire at Lochlands, while Falkland beat Heriot’s thanks to a six-wicket haul by Safyaan Sharif.

Ewan Chalmers returned to the Watsonians line-up to hit 116 not out in the demo­lition job on Glenrothes at Myreside.