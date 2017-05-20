Arbroath call up teenage bowler Adam Brewer to face Heriot’s

The two unbeaten sides in the CSL Eastern Premiership both make changes for away matches this afternoon.

After three weeks of action Arbroath and Mazars Grange lead the way and today they are at Heriot’s and Falkland respectively.

For the trip to Goldenacre, Arbroath bring in teenage bowler Adam Brewer who will make his first-team debut.

Replacing the unavailable Euan Small, 16-year-old Brewer has been progressing well, the seamer having played in pre-season friendlies for the top team.

Heriot’s have had a great week, defeating Watsonians in the league, Stuart&Stuart Penicuik in the Citylets Scottish Cup and Edinburgh Accies in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy.

For this match they have Mark Watt away with Scotland and Bilal Ashraf is missing, so the experienced Steve Knox and Michael Shean come in.

Shean, a South African all-rounder, took two wickets for the second team a fortnight ago.

Preston Mommsen’s Grange head to Scroggie Park with Scotland squad man Dylan Budge missing along with the unavailable Neil McCallum.

Given the duo have scored 327 league runs between them already, others will have to step up to the plate batting-wise, but Grange have strength in depth.

Young Andrew Appleton is also missing so in come Bodie Hodges, Elliot Keenan and Avinash Yadav.

Falkland are yet to record a win, but have skipper Stuart Campbell back along with Matt Surry and youngster Callum Watson who has been in good form of late.

Third-placed Watsonians are at home to Tayside Group Forfarshire.

The visitors are unchanged while into the Watsonians side for a top-team league debut comes Greg Brown along with Andrew Learmonth, Fraser Sands and Lewis Dingle.

Glenrothes, looking to bounce back from a defeat by SMRH seven days ago, are unchanged as they welcome Aberdeenshire to Gilvenbank.

Dale Sweeney, Grant Jamieson and Findlay Anderson come into the Aberdeenshire team.

Young bowler Cameron Shoebridge comes into the Carlton team for the match with SMRH as they look to win at Inverleith for the second time in six days.

On Sunday they thumped an under-strength SMRH in the Citylets Scottish Cup, the hosts being skittled out for just 22 runs.

The visitors are missing skipper Ali Evans who is away on Scotland duty, so Shoebridge replaces him and Chayank Gosain captains the side.

SMRH are boosted by the return of key batsman Michael Miller, Tom Hilton missing out due to exams.