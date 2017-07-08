Advantage Arbroath after Grange defeat

Arbroath’s hopes of Eastern Premier glory received a double boost yesterday after they secured an emphatic win over SMRH at Inverleith while closest challengers Grange slipped-up against Carlton.

Even the absence of five first-team regulars could not prevent the Lochlands men from romping to a ten-wicket success.

Euan Small did the early damage with an early brace including that of SMRH’s South African professional Shaylen Pillay as the hosts slumped to 20-3.

Small went on to claim three wickets, a feat matched by Elton Willemse, as SMRH were bundled out for just 80.

In reply Arbroath raced to the total, Brendon Ford stroking 42no and Ross McLean 35.

Having won early, Arbroath were able to follow the fortunes of Grange and were delighted when their rivals came a cropper by 60 runs against Carlton at Portgower Place.

The visitors were in early trouble after electing to bat but a superb 60 from Scotland youth cap Angus Beattie and 42 from Michael Herdman saw them recover to post 214. Harris Carnegie spearheaded Grange’s reply with a battling half-century but he couldn’t prevent Grange from slipping to their second defeat of the season.

Watsonians proved too strong for Aberdeenshire at Myreside.

Shire slumped to 155 all out, Brendan O’Connell leading taking 4-38. In reply, Sonians lost three wickets but skipper George Munsey guided them home with 57no.

Scotland spinner Mark Watt demonstrated his growing prowess with the bat to top-score with 72 as Heriot’s posted 187 against Forfarshire at Goldenacre. His effort paved the way for a 19-run win as Adrian Neill’s 4-31 completed an efficient performance from the capital side.

Glenrothes won the Fife derby at Gilvenbank as Falkland were left still searching for their first victory of the season.

Falkland professional Harsha Cooray hit a century in a total of 198 but Safyaan Sharif, the former Falkland all-rounder, guided Glens to their target with 58no to seal a six-wicket success.

Western Premier leaders Prestwick recovered from 128-5 to post a healthy 235-9 at Dumfries. The run-chase saw Dumfries in contention throughout and they were favourites when they needed 15 runs from the final two overs with four wickets in hand – only to fall five runs short.

Anwar Hafeez stroked an unbeaten century as Uddingston made 206-4 against Poloc at Bothwell Castle Policies. However, Owais Shah hit a fine 62 to help secure a seven-wicket win.

Michael English top-scored with 63 while James Holt notched a maiden half-century as Ferguslie eased to 276-5 against Ayr at Meikleriggs. Haroon Tahir then claimed the scalp of New Zealander Michael Papps as Ayr lost by 23 runs.

Champions Clydesdale continued their charge as Kelburne’s season of woe continued at Whitehaugh.

The Paisley team were shot out for a new low of 40 and Dale took just seven overs to win.