Coaching at Gillespie’s club helps George Clough set record

George Clough spearheads the new swimming club at James Gillespie’s High School – and he underlined his class by setting one of ten records at Brodies Scottish Schools’ Championships.

The 18-year-old won the 17-19 years 200m breaststroke in the new mark of 2:22.90 at Dollan Aquatics Centre in East Kilbride, finishing ahead of the Grange Academy duo of Cameron Muir and Euan Leslie.

Gillespie’s is a new school, and the sporting facilities include an indoor swimming pool.

“Kostas Kalitsis, from Warrender, started coaching at the school,” the sixth-year pupil explained. “We started a club and a lot more people turned up than expected. It’s really good.”

Now there are two squad sessions a week. One for the elite performers at Friday lunchtime and another after-school club for improvers run by Swim Easy.

Tom Scott, Gillespie’s Active Schools co-ordinator, is delighted by the success of the project, and the extra use of the Edinburgh school’s four-lane, 25-metre pool. “Gillespie’s is a community sports hub and, as a result, we are very l ucky to have good links with the Warrender Club,” he said.

“There are opportunities for those that want to get better and for the pupils that want to reach a high level and join the performance club.”

For Clough, a member of Warrender, the school club is an extra to his club training and he is ready for a hectic season.

The Edinburgh International Meet at the Royal Commonwealth Pool next month is the next major event.