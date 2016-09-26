Tyson Fury seeks help on ‘witch-hunt’ after Klitschko call-off

Tyson Fury’s trainer has confirmed the WBA and WBO heavyweight champion is “seeking help” for issues arising from what he believes to be a “witch-hunt” against the boxer.

Fury was due to defend his belts against Wladimir Klitschko next month but has been declared medically unfit, postponing the rematch for a second time.

Peter Fury, Tyson’s uncle and also his trainer, claims his nephew is “at an all-time low” following a wave of negativity and allegations of doping against the 28-year-old.

“I think it’s a culmination of things,” Peter Fury told iFL TV. “When he won the world title the way he was treated, he said to me: ‘I came back off the boat, I picked up the paper, I expected to be celebrated.’ Straight away, he said, the hate campaign started.

“He was complaining about it a lot but said: ‘Okay, we’ve got to accept it. I’ve won the world title and this is how I’m treated. There’s almost been a vendetta against me since I’ve won it.’

“On many occasions he’s asked: ‘What’s it for? Because if I’m not being credited for the work I’ve done and what I’ve achieved, why am I bothering?’

“So I think it’s created a lot of negativity in him as a person and it’s just the lack of respect he’s received on a global scale, it’s obviously had an effect.

“I think that, because of the witch-hunt against him and recent allegations, it’s put him over the edge. He said: ‘If this is what boxing’s doing, I don’t want it.’”

A statement is expected to be released today clarifying the situation, and Peter Fury added: “There’s a lot to be answered for. It’s very disappointing for me because we’ve got a super talent here and he’s been driven underground with it, almost so he’s at breaking point.

“He is seeking help… Basically nothing means anything.

“He’s at an all-time low. I think he’s always been a little up and down in the past, a bit volatile, always has been, but never like this.

“He just sees it as a complete witch-hunt, and why bother?

“Everyone needs to look in the mirror at what they’re doing, they’re doing a lot of damage to him. He’s a nice human being, Tyson, no matter what people say. He’s a gentleman to everyone… and this is how he gets treated.

“Sometimes he probably can’t be bothered to get up in the morning, he’s on an all-time low at the moment.”

Tyson has been backed “100 per cent” to return to the ring by his uncle, but promoter Eddie Hearn is not so sure.

“I believe he will be stripped of all his titles,” Hearn said. “This is a business for the governing bodies and they have had enough. I saw a photo of him three days ago and he looked huge for a guy that was fighting in five weeks.

“They’ll get a medical report, some doctor will say he’s depressed. The bodies will ask the doctor, When can he fight?’ That’s the problem with the injury [there is no set recovery period].”