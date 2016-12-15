Ricky Burns to defend world title in Glasgow

WBA light-welterweight champion Ricky Burns will defend his title at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro in March.

The 33-year-old had been promised a £1million payday in Las Vegas against the notoriously unreliable Adrien Broner but, after agreeing terms for that bout, the American has signed up to fight journeyman Adrian Granados in February instead.

However, Coatbridge man Burns will have the chance to boost his bank account. He could have a unification fight against the dangerous Namibian Julius Indongo, who won the IBF title from the previously unbeaten Russian, Eduard Troyanovsky with a devastating first-round KO in Moscow just 12 days ago.

His other option is to defend his belt against Paulie Malignaggi, the former two division world champion.

“Magic Man” Malignaggi has won his last three fights but is now 36 and has been stopped by Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Amir Khan and Ricky Hatton.

“I spoke this morning with Ricky’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, who’s over at the WBC convention in Florida,” said Burns’ manager, Alex Morrison. “He’s contacted the representatives of Malignaggi and Indongo and Ricky will take the fight which guarantees him the biggest purse during the first week in March.”

Another possible opponent for Burns further down the line could be fellow Scot Willie Limond, who turns 38 in February.

He faces Michal Vosyka at Glasgow’s City Hotel on Sunday evening and, if he beats the Czech, he’ll be guaranteed a crack at the WBA international light-welterweight title.

“If Willie can win that it’ll put him in the top 10 and that could lead to a match with Ricky further down the line,” said Morrison.

Former Commonwealth Games star Joe Ham will top the bill on Sunday, looking to extend his 9-0 pro record to a perfect 10 against Mexican Josefat Reyes.