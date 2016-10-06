Ricky Burns’ opponent struggles to make weight for Hydro

Ricky Burns easily made the weight for tonight’s WBA world super-lightweight title defence but challenger Kiryl Relikh needed three attempts to make the 10 stone limit.

At the weigh-in yesterday at the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow the 33-year-old champion from Coatbridge, pictured on the left, tipped the scales at nine stone, 13 pounds and two ounces.

Relikh, the 26-year-old Belarusian and the mandatory challenger, weighed in at 10 stone and four ounces.

Relikh was given an hour to shave off the excess and at the third time of asking was on the limit.

Three-weight world champion Burns – who has held belts at super-featherweight and lightweight – defends his title at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow this evening.