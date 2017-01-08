Ricky Burns lands Hydro unification fight against Namibian

Ricky Burns is to fight Namibian boxer Julius Indongo at the Hydro in Glasgow in April.

While the exact date of the bout has yet to be confirmed – it is likely to be revealed later this week – it emerged last night that Scotland’s current WBA light-welterweight title holder will next enter the ring for a unification fight with Indongo. Burns will also be looking to claim the IBF and IBO light- welterweight titles.

Indongo, who represented Namibia as an amateur at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, is 33 years old and has won all 21 of his professional fights.

He captured the IBF and IBO light-welterweight titles last month with a shock knockout win over previous champion Eduard Troyanovsky. It was the first time Indongo had fought outside Namibia but he flattened Russian favourite Troyanovsky after just 40 seconds of the first round.

“It’s a huge opportunity for Ricky,” said Burns’ manager, Alex Morrison. “It’s a chance to get his hands on three of the super lightweight belts. That would make him a wanted man.”

Burns last entered the ring in October, defeating Kiryl Relikh to defend his WBA super-lightweight title. The 33-year-old from Coatbridge was reported to be set for a bout against Adrien Broner only for talks to fall through. American Broner will take on journeyman Adrian Granados in February instead.

News of the April clash with Indongo came just hours after it was rumoured that Burns is being lined up for a big-money meeting with Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, who is now 38, has been tipped to face Burns’ conqueror Terence Crawford or unbeaten Australian Jeff Horn.

While a showdown with the Scot certainly doesn’t look imminent, Pacquiao’s coach, Freddie Roach, told Fight Hub TV: “Ricky Burns is coming to the table now. I don’t know the Australian guy but I know Ricky Burns and it’s a very competitive fight.”