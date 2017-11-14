Oscar De La Hoya training for comeback fight with Conor McGregor

Have your say

Oscar De La Hoya has revealed he is training in secret - with a view to fighting Conor McGregor.

Ther 44-year-old boxer hasn’t competed for more than a decade, and was easily beaten by Manny Pacquaio during his last bout. #

De La Hoya believes he could defeat Conor McGregor in just two rounds. Picture: Getty Images

• READ MORE - Conor McGregor trolls Rangers fans with Celtic tribute at Glasgow Q&A

But the California-born boxer believes he ‘still has it in him’ to take on the Irishman in the ring.

Speaking to Dash Radio, De La Hoya - who won an Olympic gold medal for the USA at Barcelona 1992 - said: “You know I’m competitive, you know I still have it in me.

“I’ve been secretly training. I’m faster than ever, and stronger than ever.”

• READ MORE - Conor McGregor to visit Scotland for £100k meet-and-greet

And De La Hoya, who won 39 fights out of 45 including 30 knockouts in his career, has boldly claimed he could defeat reigning UFC Lightweight Champion McGregor in just two rounds.

De La Hoya claimed: “I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds.

“I’m calling him out. Two rounds. That’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

• READ MORE - Mayweather-McGregor analysis: Outcome near certain in ‘circus’ fight

McGregor is no stranger to swapping the cage for the ring, having fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas earlier this year.

But De La Hoya is wary of the threat posed by the Crumlin-born mixed martial arts fighter, adding: “Let’s get it straight - in the cage, he would freaking destroy me.

“He would destroy me. He’s a big Irishman. He’s the king.”