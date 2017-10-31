Lee McGregor follows best mate Jason Cummings into limelight

Lee McGregor insists he and lifelong friend Jason Cummings are ready to let the good times roll.

The two-time British and Scottish champion was yesterday unveiled as Cyclone Promotions’ latest fighter, having agreed professional terms with mentor Barry McGuigan, just an hour or so after learning former Hibs striker Cummings had been called up to the full Scotland squad for the first time ahead of next month’s friendly with the Netherlands.

McGregor, 20, and 22-year-old Cummings, who made the switch to English Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the summer, grew up in the Saughton area of Edinburgh and were inseparable throughout their schooldays. Although they have followed different pathways in their respective careers, the duo remain very supportive of one another’s latest achievements.

“Myself and Jason were brought up in the same scheme together in Saughton. It’s been a big day for both of us and for the small area we come from,” said McGregor, who will make his bantamweight pro debut at the Royal Highland Centre next Saturday on the undercard of compatriot Josh Taylor’s duel with former IBF world lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez.

“One has been called up for the Scotland squad and the other signs his first pro deal as a boxer. It’s great. We are similar as we are both down to earth lads and both a bit mad! It just shows anything is possible. I am delighted he’s in the Scotland squad, it’s more than deserved.

“We grew up together. I am not sure if he’d make it as a boxer but I wasn’t a bad footballer when I was younger. We were on the same team with Hutchison Vale and I was part of the Livingston pro youth. But it got to the stage I had to choose one or the other.

“In football you rely on ten others if you are having a bad day, but in boxing you are on your own in the ring. That mentality made me realise I wanted to be a boxer. I didn’t want to rely on anyone else.

“Jason is used to it [the attention] now. He’s been well known for a few years, now it’s my time to join him. He’s coming along to the fight next week. He always cheers me on and I do the same with him. It’s exciting for both of us.”

McGregor had been expected to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April and was even tipped to return home with a gold medal.

However, he says the lure of becoming a paid athlete was just too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It’s not a massive deal for me because I am hoping to be remembered for being a world champion, not for winning a gold medal,” McGregor explained. “As a kid you dream of being a pro fighter. That dream has come true and now the dream is to be world champion. The quicker I get on the road the better.”