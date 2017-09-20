Josh Taylor to fight Miguel Vazquez at Royal Highland Centre

Edinburgh’s WBC silver super lightweight champion Josh Taylor will defend his title against former IBF world lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday, November 11.

Undefeated Taylor, 26, was sensational in his last outing in July, stopping the previously undefeated Ohara Davies in the seventh round at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow.

The Prestonpans puncher has registered ten consecutive wins since turning pro, nine by knockout, but faces his biggest test to date against his Mexican opponent, 30, who has stacked up 39 wins and just five defeats in his time as a paid fighter.

The Capital’s Jason Easton will also defend his IBO Inter-Continental super lightweight title, although his opponent is still to be named.

The event will again be broadcast exclusively live on Channel 5.